A hit-and-run driver killed someone in Kansas City. Police are looking for witnesses

Kansas City police are asking for help from any witnesses to a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a body lying in the road about 5:45 a.m. Sunday at Eastwood Trafficway and Ararat Drive.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, said Capt. Tim Hernandez, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman.

An emergency room doctor said the victim appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

Hernandez said the traffic investigation unit doesn’t have any witnesses or video to determine what happened, or any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the unit at 816-482-8180 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Katie Moore

Katie Moore covers crime and justice issues for The Star. She is a University of Kansas graduate and was previously a reporter in her hometown of Topeka, Kansas.
