1 dead, 1 injured after hit-and-run crash near casino. 'Subject of interest' in custody

A woman died and a man was seriously injured following a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon near the Isle of Capri Casino in Kansas City.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 1800 block of Front Street.

Police said a Nissan truck, heading westbound, hit a Cadillac car as it was turning left from the eastbound lane to go north.

A passenger in the Cadillac died shortly after she arrived at the hospital. Her identity has not been released.

The driver of the Cadillac was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the Nissan fled on foot after the crash, and a passenger in the truck stayed at the scene and was not reported injured.

While police were investigating the crash, police received information on the location of a possible “subject of interest,” according to Capt. Tim Hernandez, a police spokesman. Officers responded more than a mile away from the crash scene to a home in the the 700 block of North Kansas Avenue to try to talk to the person, but said the individual refused to leave the home.

Hours later, at about 7:10 p.m., the person exited the home and was taken into police custody.

Investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
