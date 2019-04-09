1 dead, 1 injured after hit-and-run crash near casino. ‘Subject of interest’ in custody

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A woman died and a man was seriously injured following a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon near the Isle of Capri Casino in Kansas City.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 1800 block of Front Street.

Police said a Nissan truck, heading westbound, hit a Cadillac car as it was turning left from the eastbound lane to go north.

A passenger in the Cadillac died shortly after she arrived at the hospital. Her identity has not been released.

The driver of the Cadillac was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the Nissan fled on foot after the crash, and a passenger in the truck stayed at the scene and was not reported injured.

While police were investigating the crash, police received information on the location of a possible “subject of interest,” according to Capt. Tim Hernandez, a police spokesman. Officers responded more than a mile away from the crash scene to a home in the the 700 block of North Kansas Avenue to try to talk to the person, but said the individual refused to leave the home.

Hours later, at about 7:10 p.m., the person exited the home and was taken into police custody.

Investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.