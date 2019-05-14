Bonner Springs police looking for man who intentionally hit officer with motorcycle

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 15, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 15, 2019.

Bonner Springs police are searching for a man who intentionally hit an officer with his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday a Bonner Springs police officer tried to stop the driver on a traffic stop after they had taken a turn too fast and driven into an embankment on Interstate 70 westbound near Kansas 7. Rather than stopping, the motorcyclist turned and drove directly at the officer, according to Bonner Springs police Sgt. Heather Pate.

The man then drove northbound on K-7 toward Leavenworth, Pate said.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are looking for a white man driving a black sports bike with red accents, red and black wheels and stickers on the side.