One seriously injured in motorcycle crash on 59th street in Kansas City, Kansas
Motorcycle crash in Kansas City, Kansas, injures one
One person was seriously injured when a motorcycle crashed into an SUV in Kansas City, Kansas, Tuesday afternoon.
About 3 p.m. a motorcyclist driving north hit the back of an SUV that was stopped in traffic on 59th Street just north of Parallel Parkway, according to Officer William Carver of the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV was not hurt.
