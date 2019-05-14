Local

One seriously injured in motorcycle crash on 59th street in Kansas City, Kansas

Motorcycle crash in Kansas City, Kansas, injures one

One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday near 59th Street and Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas.
One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday near 59th Street and Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital. By

One person was seriously injured when a motorcycle crashed into an SUV in Kansas City, Kansas, Tuesday afternoon.

About 3 p.m. a motorcyclist driving north hit the back of an SUV that was stopped in traffic on 59th Street just north of Parallel Parkway, according to Officer William Carver of the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

