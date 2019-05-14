Asked to help move a body, police informant made a call. Now a second woman is charged

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 15, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 15, 2019.

A month after a judge found a Kansas City woman guilty of shooting a man to death in her home last year, a second woman has been charged, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office.

Stephanie L. Nance, 41, of Oak Grove is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 49-year-old Michael L. Fisher, whose body was found in the basement of a Kansas City home in March 2018.

Nance faces charges of second-degree murder, kidnapping and two counts of armed criminal action.

Last month, a judge found Michelle L. Dunkin, 46, guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm following a bench trial.

According to court documents:

Police received a tip from an informant on March 13, 2018, that there was a dead man in the basement of a home in the 1800 block of Cleveland Avenue. The informant had been asked to help the homeowner, Dunkin, dispose of Fisher’s body.

Police asked the informant to contact Dunkin by phone and verify the request. A detective listened in to the conversation and members of the police department’s tactical team went to the home.

The team found Fisher’s body on the floor of the basement. He had gunshot and stab wounds.

Dunkin allegedly told investigators that she and two other suspects had argued with Fisher the day before about the theft of personal property. Fisher allegedly yelled obscenities at Nance.

Nance allegedly fired the gun two to four times at Fisher. A male suspect then stabbed Fisher several times. Dunkin allegedly took the gun from Nance and fired it two to four times at Fisher, who backed into the kitchen. Dunkin then said she heard Fisher fall down the stairs to the basement.

Nance was arrested a little more than a week later on March 21, 2018, according to court documents, and denied any knowledge or involvement in Fisher’s death. She was not charged then.

Fisher’s wife, who was in the house at the time of the slaying, said she was forced into a bathroom and did not see who shot him. However, she allegedly heard Nance say the gun she had was heavy and she had just shot Fisher in the leg.

Fisher’s wife testified in court that Nance held her against her will after the homicide at a motel Nance was staying at.

During the course of the investigation, police identified a male friend of Nance. Earlier this month, he provided a formal statement to detectives.

According to prosecutors the man initially denied any involvement in the slaying but later admitted that he was there when Fisher was killed.

The man allegedly told police Dunkin and Nance took turns shooting the victim and that they both had stabbed him with a kitchen knife before pushing him down the basement stairs.