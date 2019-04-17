Kansas City woman found guilty of murder in 2018 shooting at Cleveland Avenue home

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated August 23, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated August 23, 2017.

A 46-year-old woman accused of shooting a man to death in her Kansas City home last year was found guilty of murder Wednesday.

Michelle L. Dunkin was convicted of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm following a bench trial in Jackson County Circuit Court.

According to court records, an undercover officer with the Kansas City Police Department received a call from an informant on March 13, 2018, regarding a possible body in the basement of a home in the 1800 block of Cleveland Avenue.

Police overheard a phone conversation between the informant and homeowner, in which they allegedly discussed the deceased man and needing help disposing of the body. The homeowner was identified in court records as Dunkin.

Members of the police department’s tactical response team went to the home and found the man’s body on the floor of the basement, partially clothed and covered with a blanket. He was later identified as 49-year-old Michael L. Fisher.

After obtaining a search warrant, police found two shell casings in the dining room and at the top of the stairs leading to the basement. They also found blood smeared on the railing of the basement stairs and on the wall near Fisher.

Court records said Fisher’s body had wounds consistent with being shot and stabbed.

In an interview with police, Dunkin said Fisher had gotten into a fight with her and two other people at the house over personal possessions. During the fight, Fisher was shot at with a handgun and stabbed with a knife, she said. Dunkin allegedly told police she shot Fisher with the handgun as he tried to back away into the kitchen. Then she heard Fisher fall down the stairs, court records said.

Dunkin told police she left the home and later discussed dismembering the body to dispose of it.

A judge found Dunkin guilty of the charges Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting.

She is scheduled to be sentenced June 13.

