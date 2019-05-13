Two shootings within an hour Sunday leave people injured in Kansas City

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Two shootings within an hour Sunday evening in Kansas City left one man in critical condition and another suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers responded to the first shooting about 8:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, where they found a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the front yard of a home. He was in critical condition.

A caller told police the shooter was in a black Chrysler 300, according to Officer Darin Snapp, a Kansas City police spokesman. Few other details were released.

About an hour later, at 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting victim at a home in the 9200 block of Indiana Avenue, about eight miles south from the first shooting.

While on their way, officers were told the victim, a 20-year-old man, was being taken to a local medical center, Snapp said.

Officers found the man’s vehicle with apparent bullet holes on the driver’s side, Snapp said. Blood could be seen inside and outside the vehicle.

The man was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. He was in stable condition, Snapp said.

It was unclear where the man was shot. Police did not find a crime scene.

Police have not announced any arrests.