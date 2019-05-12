Man linked to Westport murder by DNA on cup sentenced, was on probation for robbery

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 10, 2019.

A convicted felon linked to a murder in Westport by DNA found on a plastic foam cup and straw pleaded guilty Thursday, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office.

Tyre Jackson, 36, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the October 2016 fatal shooting of 25-year-old Derrick Jones near 41st and Mill streets.

Jackson was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Also on Thursday, Jackson pleaded guilty in a December 2016 robbery and was again sentenced to 20 years in prison.

According to court documents, police responding to reports of gunfire found Jones with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Surveillance video showed two suspects, Jackson and a co-defendant, in the area at the time of the shooting. They were observed holding a white plastic foam cup. Police recovered the cup from the scene and DNA from the cup matched Jackson.

Shell casings recovered at the homicide scene matched a gun and casings later found in Jackson’s vehicle.

Jackson previously was sentenced to 23 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2004 to robbery, armed criminal action and kidnapping. He was out of prison and on probation at the time of the Westport homicide 12 years later.

Charges are pending against a second defendant, Arthur C. Simpson, 35.