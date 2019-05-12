Jury finds Kansas City man guilty of sodomizing victim with mental disability

Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.
A Kansas City man who was convicted in 1993 of a sex crime was found guilty Friday in the sexual assault of a victim with a mental disability, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.
Jurors convicted Ronald Lee Davie, 62, of two sex crimes that included sodomy.
A witness told investigators in April 2017 that Davie sexually assaulted a victim who has a mental disability, according to court documents. A forensic interview revealed the victim had been sodomized by Davie, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Davie will be sentenced July 26.
