Jury finds Kansas City man guilty of sodomizing victim with mental disability

A Kansas City man who was convicted in 1993 of a sex crime was found guilty Friday in the sexual assault of a victim with a mental disability, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jurors convicted Ronald Lee Davie, 62, of two sex crimes that included sodomy.

A witness told investigators in April 2017 that Davie sexually assaulted a victim who has a mental disability, according to court documents. A forensic interview revealed the victim had been sodomized by Davie, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Davie will be sentenced July 26.

