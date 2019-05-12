Florida man who sold drugs on dark web to KC client via USPS sent to federal prison

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated Dec. 27, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated Dec. 27, 2017.

A Florida man who admitted to selling more than $200,000 worth of cocaine over the dark web across the country was sentenced Friday by a federal judge in Kansas City to four and a half years in prison.

Eimantas Juskevicius, who plied his illegal trade under the moniker “dacandyman,” used the U.S. Postal Service to ship cocaine to customers across the country, according to his plea agreement. The FBI in Kansas City made two purchases from him in 2017.

Juskevicius, 24, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine, admitting he sold about eight pounds of it, court records show. He will be placed on supervised release for three years when he leaves prison.

As part of his agreement, Juskevicius will forfeit $200,000 in drug profits. Six counts against him were dropped.

The FBI began investigating him in May 2017 and arranged for a drug shipment through the postal service. The package contained about nine grams of cocaine and was mailed from an address in Miami.

The drugs were advertised as “AMAZING Fishscale Colombian Cocaine – with USPS tracking,” according to court documents. In his listing of the drugs, Juskevicius added the standard shipping charge of $6.65, authorities said.

Investigators determined which post office the package was mailed from. Postal inspectors learned that nine other similar packages were mailed that day to other cities, including Brooklyn, New York; Atlanta, Georgia; and Reno, Nevada.

Post office surveillance video showed the person mailing the packages leaving in a car whose license was registered to Juskevicius. Agents in Kansas City then made a second drug purchase in June 2017, according to court documents.

U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs recommended Juskevicius be designated to a facility in South Florida.