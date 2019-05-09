Olathe murder victim’s mom asks judge to let teen killer hug mother before prison

Olathe teen sentenced to 18 years for second-degree murder of friend Isaiah Wisinger, 18, was sentenced to 219 months in prison for second-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. He pleaded guilty to all charges which followed the shooting death of Daniel Bowden, 17, last year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Isaiah Wisinger, 18, was sentenced to 219 months in prison for second-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. He pleaded guilty to all charges which followed the shooting death of Daniel Bowden, 17, last year.

An Olathe teen was sentenced Thursday to just over eighteen years in prison for the second-degree murder of his friend. The victim’s mother asked that he be given a chance to hug his own mother before he is sent to prison.

Isaiah Wisinger, 18, pleaded guilty in March to the second-degree murder of 17-year-old Daniel Bowden and three counts of aggravated robbery.

Daniel was shot last year in an Olathe parking lot in the 100 block of South Clairborne Road. He died after being taken to a hospital. Two other men were charged in connection to the death. They were Malik Jamal Delva, 22, and Angelo Vicenzo Monteleone, 19.

According to court records, Daniel was shot during a June 15, 2018, confrontation between the young men involving a drug sale and attempted armed robbery.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Wisinger apologized to the Bowden family while testifying at his own sentencing Thursday.

“I will miss my 20s but Daniel will miss his entire life,” Wisinger said.

Daniel’s mother, Patricia Bowden, also spoke in court Thursday and said her son had a bipolar episode in the months leading up to his death. Daniel was in drug counseling because he had begun experimenting and self-medicating with marijuana, which canceled out the effects of the medication he took for bipolar disorder.

Bowden said she believed her son was getting better in the weeks leading up to the shooting.

Daniel’s parents went to the hospital but didn’t get to see him. He died in surgery.

Patricia Bowden said she was unable to tell her son she “loves him no matter what” and chastise him for his poor choices.

“In no way do I dismiss, condone or excuse Daniel’s role in what happened that night,” Bowden said. “Daniel paid with his life for his bad decision ... I would give anything to be on the other side of that courtroom.”

Bowden went on to say that she always taught Daniel that no mistake was unforgivable so long as he never made the same mistake twice. She said that, while she holds the defendants in the case responsible for her son’s death, she hopes they are able to think about what they did and learn.

“I respectfully request the court give Isaiah’s mom a few moments to hug and kiss her son before Isaiah’s sentence,” Bowden said.

It was unclear if that wish would be fulfilled.

Judge Thomas E. Foster said it will be up to the Johnson County Sheriff’s office.