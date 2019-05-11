Crime

Missouri man who allegedly taunted victim during shooting sentenced for 2017 murder

A Greenwood man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for the November 2017 murder of Rodney Thurber, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced in a news release.

Patrick Powell, 30, was convicted of first-degree murder in March for shooting Thurber, 52, multiple times at an apartment in the 4600 block of Tracy Avenue in Kansas City. Witnesses told police at the time that Powell taunted Thurber, saying “I’m Patrick …” before shooting him again.

Powell was also sentenced to 10 years for armed criminal action.

Caitlyn A. Riffle, of Independence, who was allegedly with Powell following the shooting, is also charged in the case. She is scheduled to go to trial in January 2020.

