Greenwood man found guilty of murder in 2017 fatal shooting

By Kaitlyn Schwers

March 07, 2019 09:46 PM

A Jackson County jury found a Greenwood man guilty of murder in the 2017 shooting death of 52-year-old Rodney Thurber, the prosecutor’s office announced in a news release.

Patrick R. Powell was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action following a trial this week.

The 30-year-old was accused of shooting Thurber multiple times in an apartment in the 400 block of Tracy Avenue in Kansas City on Nov. 11.

A witness told police at the time that Powell taunted the victim before shooting him again.

A woman who was with Powell after the killing, Caitlyn A. Riffle, was also charged. Her case is pending in circuit court.

According to court records, a witness told police a woman believed to be Riffle visited Thurber to retrieve a handgun before the shooting happened.

Investigators used surveillance video from the scene and surrounding area as well as cellphone records to track down Powell and Riffle.

Powell is scheduled to be sentenced May 10.

