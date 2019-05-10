Crime
Crash leaves car hanging over I-470 overpass in Lee’s Summit; minor injuries reported
Raw video: Car hanging off I-470 overpass
One person suffered minor injuries in a crash that left a car hanging over the I-470 overpass on Colbern Road in Lee’s Summit Friday, police say.
The driver lost control and flipped the car while traveling east on Colbern just before 1 p.m.
Following the wreck, the driver was arrested for driving without a license or insurance, according to Lee’s Summit police spokesman Chris Depue.
