At least one person killed in rollover wreck in Kansas City, Kansas
At least one person has been killed in a traffic wreck Monday in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.
Police are responding to a rollover crash at 34th Street and Metropolitan Avenue, according to Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Terry Zeigler. The chief posted a message on Twitter about the wreck shortly after 2:30 p.m.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
