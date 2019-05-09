Stolen pickup slams into parked car in KC; two people in truck injured

Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated August 31, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated August 31, 2017.

Two people were seriously injured early Thursday when the stolen Dodge Ram pickup truck they were in slammed into a parked car in Kansas City, police said.

The crash occurred about 4:50 a.m. Thursday near 16th Street and Lawn Avenue.

The truck was headed south on Lawn at high speeds when it struck a parked, unoccupied car. The two people inside the truck at the time of the crash were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The pickup truck had been reported stolen in Independence.

