Crime
Stolen pickup slams into parked car in KC; two people in truck injured
Two people were seriously injured early Thursday when the stolen Dodge Ram pickup truck they were in slammed into a parked car in Kansas City, police said.
The crash occurred about 4:50 a.m. Thursday near 16th Street and Lawn Avenue.
The truck was headed south on Lawn at high speeds when it struck a parked, unoccupied car. The two people inside the truck at the time of the crash were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The pickup truck had been reported stolen in Independence.
