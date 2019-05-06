Where’s the beef? Trucker stole $160,000 load of meat from Olathe broker

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 1, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 1, 2019.

A 37-year-old trucker from California pleaded guilty to stealing a load of meat worth more than $160,000 from an Olathe freight brokerage business, according to federal prosecutors.

Gegham Avetisyan of Valley Village, California, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Kansas City, Kansas, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas.

Avetisyan had contracted to deliver the meat to three locations in California but instead stole it, according to prosecutors.

He faxed documents to the Olathe company using the name Robert Ivanov, picked up the meat at a packing plant in Omaha, and never delivered it.

Sentencing was set for Aug. 12. Avetisyan faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.