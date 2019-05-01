ATM stolen from hotel near Truman Sports Complex: Do you recognize these people?

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police have released surveillance photos of three or four people who detectives would like to talk to about the theft of an ATM from the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel near the Truman Sports Complex in Kansas City.

The ATM was stolen before 9 p.m. on April 19 from the hotel at 4011 Blue Ridge Cutoff, police said.

The individuals, possibly all men, were seen leaving the hotel in two different vehicles: a late 1990s/early 2000s white pickup truck and a white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the police department’s East Patrol Property Crimes Section at 816-234-5535.