Second defendant convicted for role in 2017 Massachusetts Street shooting

A 23-year-old Topeka man has pleaded guilty to attempted voluntary manslaughter in connection to the 2017 downtown Lawrence shooting that killed three people and injured two others, Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson announced in a statement.

Ahmad Rayton is convicted of trying to kill a victim during the confrontation that happened on Oct. 1 on Massachusetts Street, Branson said.

The conviction comes days before Rayton was scheduled to go to trial. He was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Rayton is set to be sentenced on May 8. He faces up to 11 years in prison. Branson said his sentence will depend on his prior criminal history.

Rayton was one of three young men charged in the case.

Last month, Dominique J. McMillon, 20, of Topeka, pleaded no contest to battery for allegedly starting a fight that led up to the shooting.

Anthony Roberts Jr., 22, of Topeka, is set to stand trial on June 10. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.