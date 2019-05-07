Suspect in Lee’s Summit shooting surrenders hours after victim shows up at hospital

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A suspect in a shooting early Tuesday in Lee’s Summit surrendered to police after several hours of negotiations.

Police learned of the shooting about 6 a.m. Tuesday when the victim showed up at a hospital with a serious, but not life-threatening, gunshot wound, according to a news release from Sgt. Chris Depue, a Lee’s Summit police spokesman.

After interviewing the victim, officers determined that the shooting occurred inside a home in the 100 block of Northwest Chipman Road. Police responded to the area and set up a large perimeter around the house. Police thought the shooter remained inside and was armed, Depue said in the release.

Police closed Chipman between Northeast Douglas Street and Northwest Donovan Road during the standoff. School buses were rerouted around the area.

Police negotiated with the suspect for several hours. Shortly after noon, police said on Twitter that the person surrendered and was taken into custody. All roads in the area reopened.

Detectives remained at the home collecting evidence Tuesday afternoon.