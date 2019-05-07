Overnight shooting in Lee’s Summit under police investigation, road closed

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Police have closed Chipman Road in Lee’s Summit because of a shooting and a disturbance in the area, police said Tuesday.

The disturbance followed a shooting overnight, Lee’s Summit police spokesman Sgt. Chris Depue said in an email.

Details of the shooting were not immediately available.

The westbound lanes of Chipman are closed at Northeast Douglas Street while the eastbound lanes are closed at Northwest Donovan Road.

Police said on Twitter that they had no estimated time when the road would be reopened.

Chipman Road is currently shut down in both directions. WB lanes at Douglas; EB lanes at NW Donovan Rd. Police handling a disturbance call in the area. No time estimate for the closure. pic.twitter.com/6T87Zayewt — Lees Summit Police (@LSPDPIO) May 7, 2019