Teen arrested in connection to shooting at Lee’s Summit skating rink

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened outside of a Lee’s Summit skating rink April 12, police said.

No criminal charges have been filed. Details of what led to the teen’s arrest were not released.

A 14-year-old boy was shot during a fight between two groups in the parking lot of the Landmark Skate Center at 701 S.E. Oldham Court. The teen was seriously injured and remains hospitalized.

The shooting stemmed from a disturbance between two groups of juveniles at the skating rink that was ongoing through the evening and escalated to the shooting.

Several witnesses are believed to have fled the area just before police arrived.