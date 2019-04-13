Shooting at a Lee’s Summit skate center leaves 14-year-old boy wounded.

. File photo

A teen was injured in a shooting Friday night at a Lee’s Summit skate center.

The injured 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg at the Landmark Skate Center, 701 SE Oldham Court in Lee’s Summit, according to a police report released Saturday morning. The boy was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m. The shooting happened after a fight had broken out in the skate center parking lot. Police did not release the name of the boy who was wounded.

Lee’s Summit police said an investigation into what led to the shooting was ongoing and that they were talking with witnesses to determine who was involved.





