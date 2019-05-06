Police investigate homicide after body found in Northland fire; suspect in custody

Firefighters, police investigate body in burning house Firefighters found a body in a burning home Sunday in the 5600 block of North Poe Street in Kansas City, North. Police initially responded to reports of a shooting there. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Firefighters found a body in a burning home Sunday in the 5600 block of North Poe Street in Kansas City, North. Police initially responded to reports of a shooting there.

Detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a fire Sunday in Kansas City, North, as a homicide, according to police.

A suspect was in custody and was expected to be charged soon, Officer Darin Snapp, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman, said Monday.

Firefighters found the man’s body as they put out a blaze about 5:30 p.m. at a home in the 5600 block of North Poe Street.

Officers initially responded to the home after someone reported the sound of gunshots, Snapp said. When they arrived, officers found the fire in the basement.

The man has not been positively identified.

Snapp said Sunday a man who was at the home was being questioned by detectives. He also has not been identified.

The cause of the man’s death was not released. It was unclear if a shooting occurred.

The man’s death marked the 47th homicide recorded this year in Kansas City. By this time last year, police reported 41 homicides in a year that ended with 136 killings.