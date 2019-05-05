Overland Park man accused of beating elderly shopkeeper to death in Italy

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 1, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 1, 2019.

A 22-year-old Overland Park man has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a shopkeeper in Viterbo, Italy, according to media reports.

Michael Aaron Pang allegedly beat the 74-year-old shop worker to death after being unable to pay for clothes in a small town near Rome, Lt. Col. Guglielmo Trombetta of Italy’s paramilitary police, the Carabinieri, told CNN.

Police arrested Pang on Saturday, alleging that he killed Norveo Fedeli by hitting him with a stool. Fedeli’s body was found inside his store Friday, according to The Associated Press.

Pang, who was born in South Korea, is a graphic designer who arrived in Italy about two months ago. He rented a room at a bed and breakfast in the village of Capodimonte.

“He was gentle with everyone and always greeted everyone,” Trombetta told CNN. Pang reportedly doesn’t speak Italian and used his mobile phone translator to communicate.

Pang allegedly ordered designer clothes from Fedeli’s store and went to the store twice before Friday to purchase them. His credit card, however, was rejected, the Associated Press reported.

A scuffle allegedly broke out between Pang and Fedeli before Pang allegedly killed the storekeeper. Pang allegedly changed his clothes and took Fedeli’s wallet before fleeing with one of his shoes covered in a bag, according to the Associated Press.

Police allegedly found Fedeli’s wallet and other evidence in the room Pang rented.

Pang, who is expected to appear in court Monday faces murder and robbery charges.