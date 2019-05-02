Man dies after hit-and-run in driveway of Kansas City home; driver remains at large

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A 37-year-old man has died at a hospital days after he was hit by a car in the driveway of a Kansas City home, according to police.

Police identified the victim of the hit-and-run crash as Jesus Avalos.

Police responded to the crash about 3:15 a.m. Monday near 18th Street and Bristol Avenue. Police determined that Avalos had been struck by a gray Ford Mustang in the driveway of a home near the intersection, police said.

The Mustang then crashed into a wooden fence east of the intersection. The driver ran away before police arrived.

Emergency crews took Avalos to a hospital with critical injuries. He died Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The Kansas City Police Department’s Traffic Investigation section continues to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).