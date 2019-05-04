KC comedian said career was an ‘attempt at redemption.’ He’s heading back to prison

Kansas City comedian Mike Smith performed in the past at Stanford’s Comedy Club.

A Kansas City comedian who says he got into comedy to redeem himself from a “dubious life of crime” will return to prison for 23 years.

Michael Collins Smith, 49, was sentenced in Johnson County District Court Friday for two counts of voluntary manslaughter, one count of aggravated child endangerment and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The charges stemmed from the 2017 shooting death of Anthony L. Shuster in Overland Park. Smith was found guilty in February of killing Shuster, attempting to kill another woman and endangering a child who was present at the time of the shooting.

Smith, who performs under the name Mike Smith, was initially charged with first degree murder. Prosecutors amended the charges to manslaughter in February.

Before his arrest Smith worked as a barber and stand up comedian. He toured the country performing alongside comedians such as Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle and Larry The Cable Guy.

His comedy career started after he served around 10 years in prison for aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm, He was paroled in 2000.

Smith described his former crimes as “selling drugs and robbing dope boys” on his website. He said stand up comedy was his “attempt at redemption.”