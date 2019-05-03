KCK police looking to speak with 14-year-old about an April shooting

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Kansas City, Kansas, police were looking for a teenage boy Friday in connection to a shooting they’re investigating.

Police said they wanted to speak with 14-year-old Leland Dixon about a shooting last month.

It happened in the 2500 block of Nebraska Avenue about 2:42 p.m. on April 12. Police said they were called to the area concerning a male teen who was injured in a shooting.

Anyone with information of Dixon’s whereabouts is asked to call the police department directly at 913-596-3000.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.