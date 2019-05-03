Crime

KCK police looking to speak with 14-year-old about an April shooting

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) By

Kansas City, Kansas, police were looking for a teenage boy Friday in connection to a shooting they’re investigating.

Police said they wanted to speak with 14-year-old Leland Dixon about a shooting last month.

It happened in the 2500 block of Nebraska Avenue about 2:42 p.m. on April 12. Police said they were called to the area concerning a male teen who was injured in a shooting.

Anyone with information of Dixon’s whereabouts is asked to call the police department directly at 913-596-3000.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
  Comments  