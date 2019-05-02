Victims of double shooting in Kansas City tell police they didn’t know who shot them

Google Maps

Victims of a double shooting late Wednesday in Kansas City told police that they didn’t know the people who shot them, police said.

Officers responding to reports of shots being fired found the victims about 11 p.m. in the 3500 block of Independence Avenue.

The victims were taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. They told police the shooters fled from the area after the shooting.

Kansas City police continued to investigate the interactions the victims and the shooters had prior to the shots being fired.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).