Suspect seen leaving car where man was shot is charged with murder in Kansas City

Man found dead at BP gas station near I-70 and Blue Ridge Cutoff in Kansas City Kansas City Police Sgt. Jacob Becchina said shots fired inside a car left a man dead Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The car pulled into a BP gas station near Interstate 70 and Blue Ridge Cutoff, where the victim was found with gunshot wounds.

A man seen running away soon after another man was found shot to death in a car in Kansas City Tuesday night has been charged with second-degree murder.

The suspect, identified in court records as Carl L. Farnsworth Jr., 26, is charged also with armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest in connection to the killing of 27-year-old Dwayne Sutton, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Police were called to investigate the shooting before 7 p.m. Tuesday at East 40th Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff, and found Sutton with gunshot wounds inside a car. Police said the driver had pulled into a BP gas station for help.

Sutton died from his injuries at the scene.

Earlier Wednesday, Kansas City police announced they had arrested the suspected shooter after a witness called 911 and told police they saw him run into a nearby Burger King.

Police officers went to the fast food restaurant and saw a person matching the suspect description in the lobby. He allegedly jumped over the counter and ran out the back door when he saw police.

The suspect tried to get into a vehicle, police said, but officers caught up with him and took him into custody.

Later Wednesday, the suspect was identified in court records as Farnsworth.

Police interviewed the driver of the car, who told police she picked up Sutton and Farnsworth from a motel near 63rd Street and Missouri 350 Tuesday. She described Farnsworth as acting “crazy” and “erratic,” claiming someone had stolen his money, according to court records. She said Sutton was trying to calm Farnsworth down.

The driver said she then turned her radio up to drown out Farnsworth’s talking.

As they drove through the area of Interstate 435 and Eastwood Trafficway, the driver said she felt a compression and her ear began ringing. Looking in the rearview mirror, she saw blood coming from Sutton’s face, she told police. She also saw Farnsworth with a gun, court records said.

Farnsworth allegedly yelled, “He shot me in the back of the head first,” the driver told police.

The driver said she called 911 and pulled into the BP gas station at 4009 Blue Ridge Cutoff.

According to court records, Farnsworth gave her the gun and fled toward Burger King.

Surveillance video captured part of the incident, showing Farnsworth allegedly exiting the car and walking into Burger King.

Farnsworth was arrested shortly afterward, and was not reported injured as he described earlier in the car.

Police searched the car and found a .40 caliber handgun and a spent. 40 caliber shell casing under the front passenger seat. In the back seat where Sutton was found, police also found a 9mm handgun.

Police tried to interview Farnsworth at the Jackson County jail on Wednesday but said he wasn’t questioned “due to his actions and apparent intoxicated condition,” court records said.

Court records showed Farnsworth has been convicted previously of a felony count of drug possession in Jackson County in 2016.

Farnsworth remains in the jail with bond set at $200,000 cash.