1 in police custody after 27-year-old KC man found fatally shot at gas station

Man found dead at BP gas station near I-70 and Blue Ridge Cutoff in Kansas City Kansas City Police Sgt. Jacob Becchina said shots fired inside a car left a man dead Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The car pulled into a BP gas station near Interstate 70 and Blue Ridge Cutoff, where the victim was found with gunshot wounds. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Police Sgt. Jacob Becchina said shots fired inside a car left a man dead Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The car pulled into a BP gas station near Interstate 70 and Blue Ridge Cutoff, where the victim was found with gunshot wounds.

A 911 caller’s description of a suspect led to a quick arrest Tuesday night following the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man in Kansas City, police said in an update about the case this week.

Kansas City police were called to investigate the shooting before 7 p.m. at East 40th Terrace and the Blue Ridge Cutoff. Police weren’t sure where exactly shots were fired, but said a driver pulled into a BP gas station for help.

Police officers arriving at the gas station found a man inside the car suffering from gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries at the scene, and has been identified by police as Dwayne Sutton.

A witness had called 911, telling police they saw the suspect run into a nearby Burger King.

According to police, officers went to the fast food restaurant and saw the suspect in the lobby. He allegedly jumped over the counter and ran out the back door when he saw police.

The suspect tried to get into a vehicle, police said, but officers caught up with him and took him into custody.

Police did not name the suspect, and no charges have been announced in the case as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Sutton’s death Tuesday night marked the 45th homicide reported this year in the city.