Belton police looking for ‘person of interest’ after 40-year-old man killed in shooting

Belton police are looking for a “person of interest” after a 40-year-old man was shot to death last weekend.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, police said they were searching for Joshua “Landon” Hance in connection to the killing.

Earlier on Tuesday, police identified the shooting victim as Jeremy Kitscher, a Belton resident.

Police said Kitscher was found with a gunshot wound shortly after 12:15 a.m. April 20 at a home in the 300 block of Grand Street. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

In an effort to locate Hance, police released a photo of him on its Facebook page. He is described as a 34-year-old white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 220 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Belton Police Department at 816-331-5522 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.