Belton police looking for ‘person of interest’ after 40-year-old man killed in shooting

Belton police are looking for a “person of interest” after a 40-year-old man was shot to death last weekend.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, police said they were searching for Joshua “Landon” Hance in connection to the killing.

Earlier on Tuesday, police identified the shooting victim as Jeremy Kitscher, a Belton resident.

Police said Kitscher was found with a gunshot wound shortly after 12:15 a.m. April 20 at a home in the 300 block of Grand Street. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

In an effort to locate Hance, police released a photo of him on its Facebook page. He is described as a 34-year-old white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 220 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Belton Police Department at 816-331-5522 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
