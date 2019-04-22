Independence man was charged with child porn. Now he’s facing even more charges

Getty Images Royalty-free stock image

An Independence man facing child pornography charges has been charged with six additional crimes after an investigation showed him to not only have possessed child porn, but also to have produced the material.

In March, Matthew R. Pohlman, 44, was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography following a raid on his home by Independence police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control.

During the search, investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment suspected to have been used to commit the crimes.

Now, after examining thousands of files and speaking to minors involved in the pornography, highway patrolmen suspect Pohlman not only possessed the pornography, but also played an active role in producing it as well. A practice, they say, likely spanned more than 10 years and took place in additional counties.

As a result, Pohlman has been charged with six additional counts: first-degree child molestation, first-degree statutory rape, two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, second-degree statutory rape and second-degree statutory sodomy.

Pohlman is now being held at the Jackson County Detention Center on $100,000 cash bail.

More charges from other counties may come, officials say.