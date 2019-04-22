Man killed by semi-truck on I-70 downtown was well-liked transportation engineer

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The man struck and killed by a semi-truck on Interstate 70 has been identified as Jared Miller, a transportation engineer who was well-known in Kansas City’s urban development community.

Miller, who was a project manager at the infrastructure solutions firm HNTB, was hit by the truck while trying to cross Interstate 70 at the north end of the downtown loop on April 20.

Miller’s employers and his wife have made public statements about his death.

“The employees of HNTB are shocked and saddened by the sudden death of our colleague, Jared Miller,” a spokesman for HBTB told The Star. “He was a skilled visionary who was recognized regionally and nationally for his transportation planning and engineering expertise … Jared will be deeply missed in our firm and the Kansas City community where he faithfully and selflessly served.”

According to police, Miller was hit about 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Main Street. It appeared from the intitial investigation that Miller was crossing from the north side to the south side.

The truck driver reported that he did not see Miller in time and was unable to avoid hitting him, according to police. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday April 22, Jared’s wife Julie Miller posted a message about Miller’s death on Facebook. “As many are finding out faster than I can follow, I wanted to let everyone know that yesterday we lost the most precious human I have ever met in my life.”

Nearly 250 people commented on the post expressing their condolences.

“Jared was loved by so many,” the post read. “... there was no one in this world like my sweet guy.”

No charges have been filed against the truck driver.