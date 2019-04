A man died following a single vehicle crash on Ward Parkway in Kansas City, police say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man has died following a single vehicle crash on Ward Parkway, police say.

At about 12:01 a.m. on April 7, police say a man was ejected from his car during a crash in Kansas City at Brush Creek Boulevard and Ward Parkway before being taken to an area hospital.

The man died early Monday morning.

No other injuries were reported during the crash.