Police investigate threat at Academie Lafayette middle school in Kansas City

Threat at Academie Lafayette investigated by Kansas City police Police investigated a possible threat made at Academie Lafayette middle school on April 17, 2019. The school at 201 E Armour Blvd. would remain on high-alert until the investigation was completed, officials said.

Police are investigating a possible threat made at Academie Lafayette middle school Wednesday.

A student found a note on the floor of a classroom that read “Give me a shotgun. All I need is two shots,” according to Kansas City police. The student gave the note to a 7th grade teacher, who passed a copy along to the head of the school.

Police on Thursday said the student and the teacher did not know who wrote the note and that police are working with faculty to identify the person who wrote it.

In a letter to parents, the head of the school, Elimane Mbengue, said the school notified police and took such situations “extremely seriously.”

Mbengue wrote that the school’s staff would be checking students’ backpacks and bags. Students wearing coats or jackets will have to remove them and the pockets will be checked.

The school, which is at 201 E Armour Blvd., will remain on high-alert until the investigation is completed and the responsible student or students were identified, the letter said.

“We know this is disconcerting and even frightening for our families, but unfortunately has become a way of life in the educational community,” Mbengue wrote.