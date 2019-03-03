Social media threat prompts district to add police at Ray-Pec East Middle School

The Raymore-Peculiar School District plans to increase police presence at the Ray-Pec East Middle School after someone made a threat on social media Sunday.
In a notice sent to parents, guardians and students at the school, Principal Katie Campbell said administrators think a student made the threat, which was directed at the school at 17509 Missouri 58 highway in Raymore.
“Upon learning of this threat, law enforcement was immediately notified,” Campbell wrote. “The Raymore Police Department and school district officials are conducting a full and thorough investigation.”
The school has made a plan to ensure safety at the school, including increasing law enforcement presence when students return on Monday, according to the letter.
Peculiar police tweeted the letter, saying that they had become aware the issue. The department said the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was working with Raymore police and the school district to investigate.
Comments