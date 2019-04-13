Crime

Police investigate report of threats at Kearney Middle School

Police said they were investigating after a student allegedly threatened another student or students at Kearney Middle School. This is a Google Maps view of the school from 2013.
Police said they were investigating after a student allegedly threatened another student or students at Kearney Middle School. This is a Google Maps view of the school from 2013. Google Maps

Police are investigating after a student allegedly threatened another student or students at Kearney Middle School.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the Kearney Police Department said it received information Friday night of the threats and contacted the Kearney School District.

On Saturday, the police department said it continued the investigation and conducted interviews. No arrests have been announced.

Police said it plans to increase its presence at the school.

“We believe that we have a much better understanding of this alleged incident. We have been working with the Kearney School District to ensure that everyone will be safe and that Monday will be another productive day of learning at the Kearney Middle School,” police said in a statement.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
  Comments  

Read Next

The body of 22-year-old woman is pulled from Longview Lake

News

The body of 22-year-old woman is pulled from Longview Lake

Diving crews at Longview Lake recovered a body believed to be that of a woman seen driving her car into the water Friday night near the lake marina.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service