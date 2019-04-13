Police investigate report of threats at Kearney Middle School

Police said they were investigating after a student allegedly threatened another student or students at Kearney Middle School. This is a Google Maps view of the school from 2013. Google Maps

Police are investigating after a student allegedly threatened another student or students at Kearney Middle School.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the Kearney Police Department said it received information Friday night of the threats and contacted the Kearney School District.

On Saturday, the police department said it continued the investigation and conducted interviews. No arrests have been announced.

Police said it plans to increase its presence at the school.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“We believe that we have a much better understanding of this alleged incident. We have been working with the Kearney School District to ensure that everyone will be safe and that Monday will be another productive day of learning at the Kearney Middle School,” police said in a statement.