Surveillance video leads police to 18-year-old suspect in Swope Parkway killing

A teenager has been charged with murder in the March 14 shooting of a man who was trying to fix a vehicle on Swope Parkway in Kansas City, according to Jackson County prosecutors.

Bryant A. Brown, 18, is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of 29-year-old Deron Ross, who was found shot after midnight in the 5300 block of Swope Parkway.

Police were called to the scene after Ross was found shot in the street, according to court records. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Research Medical Center, where he died.

Witnesses told police they saw two people, including Ross, trying to fix a vehicle on Swope Parkway. A third person confronted them, shots were fired, and Ross fell to the ground, they said.

The shooter ran away.

A witness said Ross did not have a gun when he was shot.

Police used surveillance video from a nearby store to find Brown, who allegedly told police he left Kansas City because he was afraid police would think he had something to do with the shooting.

Prosecutors requested bond be set at $250,000.