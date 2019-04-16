Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated August 23, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated August 23, 2017.

A Kansas City, Kansas, school resource officer arrested last month and sent across the state to Norton County to face charges is accused of raping a girl who was as young as 11 at the time, according to a heavily redacted arrest affidavit released by a judge.

Mark A. Scheetz was charged last month in Norton County District Court with two counts of rape and two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy. He is accused of having sex with a child under the age of 14, according to the charging documents.

The alleged crimes took place between December 2012 and September 2014 in Norton County, about 330 miles west of Kansas City.

It is unclear what Scheetz, who is from Lansing, was doing in Norton County at the time of the alleged offenses. But in years since he has worked in law enforcement.

Before coming to Kansas City, Kansas, Scheetz worked for the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office from 2016 to 2018.

He most recently has been employed as a school resource officer for the Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools Police Department, where he was assigned to F.L. Schlagel High School for a year.

Shortly after Scheetz’s arrest, school district officials said he was on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

A special agent with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Child Victim Unit interviewed the girl on March 18 as part of an investigation into Scheetz, according to the affidavit.

The girl told the agent that it was “normal for her and Scheetz to cuddle” because they had been around each other for a year and were comfortable with each other.

One of the alleged crimes occurred in the bed of the girl’s grandfather while he was asleep on the couch, according to the affidavit. The girl was 11 years old at the time. Another incident allegedly occurred while Scheetz and the girl went hunting together.

The other alleged incidents occurred when she was 12 years old.

The girl told the KBI agent that Scheetz took a pair of her panties and that he recorded videos with his cellphone. After an incident where her mother nearly caught them, the girl asked Scheetz if he deleted the pictures and videos from his phone. He said he had, but the girl never confirmed that they were deleted, according to the affidavit.

Scheetz alllegedly sent the girl “inappropriate messages,” including naked photos. He asked her to send him nude pictures, according to the affidavit.

KBI agents executed search warrants on March 27 and seized several cellphones. They also seized a bag that had six pairs of female panties, according to the affidavit. It was unknown if the panties belonged to the girl.

When questioned by KBI agents at the Bonner Springs Police Department, Scheetz allegedly admitted to being Snapchat friends with the girl. He allegedly said that he accidentally sent a nude photo on Snapchat but that the photo was intended to go to a 33-year-old friend.

Scheetz said that he had “never, prior to or after that, sent nude pictures of himself to anyone under the age of 18.”

When KBI agents asked Scheetz about the girl’s allegations, Scheetz described his relationship with her as being close. He said they would cuddle on occasion, but they were always clothed and he has never had sexual contact with her.

He also allegedly said that there was a time he visited the girl at her grandfather’s house. He said that they cuddled on her grandfather’s bed, but the door was open and they were clothed. He said there was no sexual contact between them.

After Scheetz’s arrest, the KBI was contacted by a 17-year-old girl who told them that in September Scheetz sent her a nude photo of him standing in front of a full-length mirror. She was 16 years old at the time, according to the affidavit.