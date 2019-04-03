Crime

KCK school resource officer charged with sexual contact with minor in Norton County

A 30-year-old man who was most recently employed as a school resource officer for the Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools Police Department was charged recently in a northwestern Kansas county with having sexual contact with a minor.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office charged Mark A. Scheetz in Norton County District Court on March 29 with two counts of rape and two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy.

According to the charging documents, Scheetz is accused of having sex with a child under the age of 14. The alleged incidents took place between 2012 and 2014, court records said.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested Scheetz in Bonner Springs on March 27.

Scheetz has been a school resource officer for a year and was assigned to F.L. Schlagle High School in the Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools district, according to the KBI. The school district has its own police department.

The school district said last week that it placed Scheetz on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

Scheetz was booked into the Norton County jail with bond set at $500,000.

