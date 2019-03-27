KCK school resource officer arrested on suspicion of sexual incidents involving minors

A school resource officer for the Kansas City, Kan., Public Schools Police Department was arrested Wednesday following allegations of rape and other incidents involving children in another county, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced in a news release.

The officer was identified by the KBI as Mark A. Scheetz, a 30-year-old from Lansing.

Scheetz was arrested in Bonner Springs on Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child, the KBI said. He has not been charged.

The incidents allegedly happened while Scheetz was living in Norton County between 2013 and 2015, and stem from reports that he “engaged in sex acts with a minor, sent lewd photos to minors and used electronic devices to solicit sex with minors,” the KBI said.

Scheetz has been a school resource officer for a year and was assigned to F.L. Schlagle High School within Kansas City, Kan., Public Schools, according to the KBI. The school district has its own police department.

A message left with the police department was not returned Wednesday night.

Before coming to Kansas City, Kan., Scheetz worked for the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office from 2016 to 2018.

After he was arrested Wednesday, Scheetz was taken to Norton, where he is expected to be booked into the Norton County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.