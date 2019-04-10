Crime

DNA linked man to hit-and-run that killed grandfather at Bannister and Wornall

One dead in hit-and-run crash at Bannister and Wornall in Kansas City

At least one person has been reported killed and another person apparently fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood after a traffic wreck shut down the intersection of Bannister and Wornall roads Wednesday in south Kansas City.
A Kansas City man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 79-year-old grandfather last fall, according to Jackson County prosecutors.

Ryan L. Raisley, 31, is charged with second-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

Prosecutors say he was the driver of a stolen work truck that caused a fatal wreck about 11 a.m. Sept. 19 at Bannister and Wornall roads in south Kansas City.

Before the crash, the stolen work truck — described as a converted ambulance pulling a trailer — was being pursued by the son of the vehicle’s owner who saw it stopped at a traffic light in Overland Park.

The work truck was speeding when it ran a red light at Wornall and hit the Ford F-150 driven by David L. Cannon, who was severely injured and later died at a hospital.

David Cannon
David L. Cannon died Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, during a hit-and-run crash in south Kansas City. Provided

A tip led police to question Raisley, and investigators allegedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia when they spoke with him. He was arrested.

DNA taken from Raisley was allegedly matched to blood found in the stolen work truck from the crash.

Police recieved the DNA match on April 4, according to prosecutors.

