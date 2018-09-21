Family looking for answers after 79-year-old grandfather killed in KC hit-and-run

The family of a 79-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run crash in south Kansas City earlier this week is calling on the public to contact authorities if they have information about the suspected driver
No arrests have been announced in the case since the crash happened Wednesday.
David L. Cannon, of Kansas City, was driving his Ford F-150 truck at Wornall and Bannister roads when a person driving a stolen work truck ran through a stoplight and slammed into Cannon, causing his truck to go airborne and land on the driver’s side.
Before the crash occurred, the stolen work truck — described as a converted ambulance pulling a trailer — was being pursued by the son of the vehicle’s owner who saw it stopped at a traffic light in Overland Park.
The work truck hit Cannon’s truck and also struck another vehicle, a roadway sign and then a utility pole. Police said the roadway sign went airborne and struck a Ford Taurus, causing the driver to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Cannon was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle fled from the crash scene on foot. The suspect was described by police as a white male. Police have not released further details.
Cannon’s family emailed the following statement to The Kansas City Star Friday, mourning Cannon’s death:
“We are shocked and utterly heartbroken by this sudden and senseless loss. David was a truly remarkable husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He put other’s needs before his own, so it is no surprise to us that in this moment of tragedy he expressed concern for the others involved. We would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support at this difficult time. If you know anything about the driver who fled from the scene we urge you to please contact police.”
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
