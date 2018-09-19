80-year-old man is killed in hit-and-run crash at Bannister and Wornall in KC

One dead in hit-and-run crash at Bannister and Wornall in Kansas City

Police said the person killed was an 80-year-old man who was driving a maroon Ford F-150 pickup.

The crash shortly after 11 a.m. littered debris across the intersection, with one car flipped and one smashed into a light pole.

Neighbors near the crash scene reported to police that a person was running away through the neighborhood.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

