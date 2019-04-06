Crime

Kansas City police seek help identifying pair after fatal shooting on 63rd Street

Kansas City police investigate double shooting near I-435

Kansas City police Capt. Tim Hernandez describes the investigation of a double shooting Monday near Interstate 435 and 63rd Street. A man was killed and a woman was injured. By
Kansas City police Capt. Tim Hernandez describes the investigation of a double shooting Monday near Interstate 435 and 63rd Street. A man was killed and a woman was injured. By

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people in connection to a recent homicide in the area of East 63rd Street and James A. Reed Road.

Michael A. Garrett, 40, was found shot to death and a woman was injured after their car came under fire on April 1.

Since the shooting, a 24-year-old man has been charged in the case.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday announced Bryant E. Robinson was charged with being an accessory to second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Robinson was the victim of a shooting in 2013 that left him paralyzed from the chest down, court records said. Garrett, the man who was killed April 1, had been identified as a suspect in the 2013 case, but court records said “due to lack of cooperation” from Robinson, the case was “inactivated.”

On Saturday, police released surveillance images of two subjects of interest in regard to Garrett’s shooting death.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5148 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Police said the pair should be considered armed and dangerous.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers
