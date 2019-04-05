He was paralyzed after being shot. Now he’s being charged in his suspect’s murder

Kansas City police investigate double shooting near I-435 Kansas City police Capt. Tim Hernandez describes the investigation of a double shooting Monday near Interstate 435 and 63rd Street. A man was killed and a woman was injured. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City police Capt. Tim Hernandez describes the investigation of a double shooting Monday near Interstate 435 and 63rd Street. A man was killed and a woman was injured.

A Kansas City man who was paralyzed as a result of a shooting several years ago has been charged in the death of a man who was a suspect in that case, according to court records released Friday.

Bryant E. Robinson, 24, has been charged with being an accessory to second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action after a shooting April 1 left one man dead and injured a woman, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced in a statement.

The shooting happened before 1:15 p.m. at 63rd Street and Manchester Avenue. Kansas City police found Michael A. Garrett, 40, and a woman with gunshot wounds inside a Ford Fusion.

Garrett, a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to a hospital.

According to court records, a witness told police he saw a Dodge Ram truck next to the passenger side of the Fusion as the two vehicles were heading east on 63rd Street. The witness said he saw a rifle sticking out of the rear driver’s side window of the Dodge truck, firing multiple shots into the passenger side of the car.

Surveillance video taken in the area showed the truck following the Fusion. Police saw a wheelchair was in the truck’s bed on the video. Police also obtained the truck’s license plate number, which was linked to Enterprise Rental.

The rental company told police the truck was rented at 1 p.m. by Robinson and returned to the lot at 1:50 p.m.

Court records said a computer check of Robinson showed he was the victim of a shooting in 2013. The shooting left him paralyzed from the chest down. Garrett had been identified as a suspect in the case, but court records said “due to lack of cooperation” from Robinson, the case was “inactivated.”

Robinson, accompanied by an attorney, went to the police headquarters on Thursday. Court records said he invoked his right to remain silent.

The prosecutor’s office filed charges against Robinson on Friday.

Robinson’s bond has been set at $150,000 cash.

A court date has not been scheduled.