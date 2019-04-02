Crime

Two Kansas teens charged with attempted murder after brothers shot in park

Two teenagers from Topeka are facing charges of attempted murder after two other teens were shot outside a recreation center last week, the Douglas County District Attorney said in a statement.

The shooting happened about 4 p.m. March 29 at Holcom Park in Lawrence.

Police found a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old who had been shot multiple times, according to charging documents. Both were taken to hospitals. The victims are brothers, according to the Lawrence Journal-World.

Then, on Saturday, police said two 17-year-old suspects had been arrested. They were identified in court records Tuesday as Sahavione K. Caraway and Benson J. Edwards Jr. Both have been charged in juvenile court.

Caraway is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated robbery.

Edwards is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both pleaded not guilty during their first court appearance Tuesday in Douglas County, the Journal-World reported.

The suspects remain in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
