One suspect shot and another still at-large following an attempted robbery in Olathe

A suspect was hospitalized Sunday with non-life-threatening injuries after that person was shot during a gun battle with an Olathe police officer.
The shooting occurred when police confronted the suspect, who was being sought in connection with an attempted robbery that afternoon. Police said the suspect, who they did not identify, shot at the officer and missed. The officer returned fire, striking the suspect, who was treated at a local hospital, then booked into the Johnson County Detention Center.
Police arrived at the 159000 block of West 127th Street around 1:40 p.m. to investigate reports of an armed disturbance, a department spokesman said. The suspect had allegedly fired shots at the victim of an attempted robbery, but the victim wasn’t hit.
The shooter and a man the suspect was with then fled the scene. Police were still looking for that man Sunday night, following a search that had police blocking off streets in the neighborhood and instructing residents to lock their doors.
Following standard procedure, the Olathe Police Department put the officer who shot the subject on paid leave while the Johnson County Multi-Jurisdictional Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team evaluates.
