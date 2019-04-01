Driver in deadly Merriam crash was allegedly under influence of prescription medicine

A woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in a deadly traffic wreck last month on Shawnee Mission Parkway is accused of being under the influence of prescription medicine, according to court documents.

Vicky L. Walter, 57, of Shawnee, also allegedly had her driving privileges revoked days before the fatal crash, according to the documents. The reason for the revocation was redacted from an affidavit filed with the charges.

Johnson County prosecutors filed charges against Walter after she was involved in the crash about 10 a.m. March 19 on Shawnee Mission Parkway between Antioch Road and Hadley Street. The wreck killed Celena Duncan, who was riding in another vehicle.

In addition to involuntary manslaughter, Walter is charged with DUI-aggravated battery and driving with a suspended license.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices.

According to court documents:

A witness told police she was headed east in the left lane of Shawnee Mission Parkway when a large work truck caused traffic to move slowly.

The witness said she looked in her rearview mirror and saw a white Ford Ranger approaching faster than traffic was moving. The witness said she saw the driver looking at her cellphone as she drove.

The driver, who was identified as Walter, looked up and appeared to be shocked, the witness said.

Walter then allegedly swerved, clipping the rear of the witness’ car.

John Boren told police he was headed east when a small truck struck his car and forced it to crash into a brick wall. His wife, Celena Duncan, was in the back seat and died at the scene, according to court documents.

Specific information about Boren’s injuries was redacted from the court document.

Walter cried when officers opened the door to her truck, according to the court documents. She allegedly said the crash was her fault, that she had not been paying attention and had looked down at something in her truck.

She told a Merriam police officer that she had spilled a soft drink and when she looked up she saw that traffic had slowed and she couldn’t stop in time.

The officer noticed that Walter was slurring her words, according to the affidavit. When outside the vehicle, Walter lost her balance a couple times.

Walter said she had not been drinking alcohol or taking illegal drugs. She allegedly told police that she takes 18 different prescription medicines.

Walter, who told the officer her equilibrium was off, allegedly fell while trying to submit to a field sobriety test. At the Merriam Police Department, Walter underwent further sobriety tests.

Police said Walter showed signs of impairment, that she was under the influence of a depressant and that she was unable to safely drive because of the drugs.

Walter was being held in the Johnson County jail on a $500,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24.